Prasidh Krishna becomes the first-ever pacer to take a first-class hat-trick for India A

Prasidh Krishna grabbed a hat-trick while playing for India A, as he achieved this milestone against South Africa A in the first unofficial Test in Potchefstroom on Wednesday (December 13). He dismissed as many as five batters on his way to trigger a collapse at a stage when South Africa looked set to post a massive first innings total. It was a world-class bowling effort from the pacer who has been making waves in red-ball cricket lately.

While batting first, South Africa A ended the previous day with 298/5 on the board, cruising towards a formidable score. However, Krishna pulled things back quickly on the third day and picked up five wickets in the space of four overs, including a hat-trick. His efforts ensured India A wrapped things quickly.

Krishna first dismissed the centurion Jean du Plessis on the fifth ball of the 95th over and removed Eathan Bosch on the very next ball. In the next over, Krishna again scalped two batters - Kurtlyn Mannikam and Siya Plaatije on the fifth and sixth delivery, respectively. When he returned in his next over, the pacer removed Odirile Modimokoane on the first ball to earn a well-deserved hat-trick.

Krishna took all five wickets in the day and registered himself in the history books. From 293/5, South Africa A slipped to 319/10 in Potchefstroom. It was a one-man show that helped India A pull things back on the third day of the unofficial game.

Prasidh Krishna’s hat-trick is unique, for he is the first pacer to achieve it while playing for India A. Overall, he is the second Indian after Krishnappa Gowtham to dismiss three batters in three balls for India A. Gowtham achieved the feat against West Indies A back in 2019.

Prasidh Krishna is now part of the record books. His performance will cause headaches to the Indian management. He is an improved red-ball bowler and can be a deciding factor on South African pitches.

His ability to hit the deck hard can be a massive factor. If he plays, Krishna can bowl a match-winning spell in the two-match Test series starting after Christmas. Mohammed Shami is not completely fit, and if he doesn’t recover in time, India should go with Prasidh Krishna.

While Krishna was expensive in the T20I series against Australia, he is a much better Test bowler. He has the attributes to be a lethal bowler in South Africa, especially as a first-change or second-change bowler. This record hat-trick will surely press his case further.

