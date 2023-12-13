Nathan Lyon reveals current India star as one of his 'biggest coaches'

Lyon consistently acknowledges the valuable lessons he learned that had a significant influence on his cricketing journey.

Renowned Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon praised the significant influence an Indian cricketer has had on his cricketing journey, labeling the latter as one of his 'biggest coaches'. Both cricket legends share a deep mutual admiration for their contributions to preserving the art of spin bowling in the fast-paced T20 cricket era.

Lyon consistently acknowledges the valuable lessons he has learned from Ravichandran Ashwin, citing observations of the Indian off-spinner in action and insightful conversations with the seasoned player.

"You look at Ashwin, he's a world-class bowler and somebody I've watched closely from the start of his career We've gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I've got nothing but respect for Ashwin and the way he's gone about it," Lyon said on the eve of the Perth Test against Pakistan, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"I've definitely learned from him. There's an opportunity to learn from the people you play against, and without knowing it he's probably been one of my biggest coaches in a way," Lyon added.

Nathan Lyon inches closer to joining an elite club

As Nathan Lyon gears up for the upcoming 2-Test series against Pakistan, he is on the verge of a remarkable milestone to join the elite club of bowlers with 500 Test wickets. If he achieves this feat, Lyon will become the eighth bowler and the fourth spinner, following the footsteps of Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan and Anil Kumble.

Lyon is poised to surpass R Ashwin in the race to 500 wickets, with the 37-year-old Indian spinner still needing 11 more wickets. Lyon, who has 496 Test scalps was named in the starting XI for the series opener in Perth and will be making a comeback after a substantial injury hiatus. He suffered a calf injury during the Ashes in England earlier in the year but has successfully recovered in time for the home summer fixtures.

While Lyon prepares for the series against Pakistan, Ashwin, part of the Indian squad, is set to feature in the 2-Test series in South Africa starting on December 26.

