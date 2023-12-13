WATCH: Emotional Rohit Sharma breaks silence for the first time after WC loss

The 2023 ODI World Cup Final loss was a difficult night for Rohit Sharma & Co and the billions of fans who were rooting for them as the Men in Blue succumbed to cross the final hurdle. While Australia lifted the WC trophy and looked joyous, a contrasting image showed the pensive faces of the Indian players who had been unbeaten throughout the tournament only to falter on the final day.

In a recent video posted by Rohit Sharma-led IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, the India skipper got candid about his feelings and what was his mental state in the aftermath of the loss.

The Indian captain revealed that people continued to shower them with affection and express their gratitude to him in whatever small moments he came across them.

Rohit Sharma reveals how fans helped with his 'healing after WC final loss

Despite missing out on cricket's ultimate prize and prolonging the nation's decade-long wait for an ICC trophy, fans have remained supportive of the side, thanks to their dominance in all previous matches save the final.

"For me to see, people coming up to me and telling me that they were very proud of the team made me feel good, to a certain extent. Along with them, I was healing because I felt this is the kind of thing that you want to hear. When they understand what the player goes through and do not bring out that frustration and that anger, it means a lot to me. There was no anger, it was just pure love from the people that I met. It gives you the motivation to get back and start working hard and aim for another ultimate prize," Rohit Sharma said in the video posted by Mumbai Indians on X.

