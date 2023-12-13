'He has got that X factor and out of the box thinking' - Sanjay Manjrekar thinks this Australian all-rounder will be i high demand in IPL 2024 Auction

Pat Cummins, the skipper who led Australia to an impressive streak of seven consecutive victories in the recent World Cup, has drawn attention not only for his bowling prowess but also for his leadership qualities.

Renowned former Indian batter, Sanjay Manjrekar, has sparked discussions with his unconventional perspective, tipping Australian ace Pat Cummins as a potential game-changer in the IPL on batting-friendly pitches. Manjrekar highlighted Cummins' unique skill set and out-of-the-box thinking that could make him a wildcard on challenging surfaces.

"Pat Cummins would be a great addition on a pitch with where, you know most bowlers struggle. He has got that X factor and out of the box thinking, you know, just something of a wild card," said Manjrekar on Star Sports.

Cummins, the skipper who led Australia to an impressive streak of seven consecutive victories in the recent World Cup, has drawn attention not only for his bowling prowess but also for his leadership qualities. Manjrekar hinted at franchises seeking a different style of leadership, suggesting that Cummins might attract interest from teams like SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who are reportedly in search of distinctive leadership figures like Aiden Markram and Shikhar Dhawan, respectively.

"A couple of teams looking for leadership, different leadership. SunRisers Hyderabad with Aiden Markram, Punjab Kings with Shikhar Dhawan. So Pat Cummins recent performance as a leader as well could maybe get the attention of a few team owners as well. Unlikely to happen, but can't rule that out," added Manjrekar.

Despite Cummins' prior stints with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014-2015 and 2020-2022, where he played a pivotal role in the team's journey to the IPL 2021 final, the speculation regarding his potential move to other franchises has gained momentum.

Cummins' past contributions, boasting a noteworthy batting average of 31 and capturing nine wickets in just nine games for KKR in IPL 2021, add weight to the anticipation surrounding his probable impact if he were to join a different franchise for the upcoming season.

His previous association with KKR and a brief stint with Delhi Capitals in 2017 further cement his familiarity with the dynamics of IPL cricket, potentially making him an attractive prospect for teams seeking a blend of bowling prowess, batting proficiency, and strong leadership qualities.

The speculations and anticipation around Pat Cummins' potential move to a new franchise have set the stage for an intriguing IPL season, with franchises potentially eyeing the Australian star as a key addition to their squad.