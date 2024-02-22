Star Indian pacer ruled out of IPL 2024

This speedster last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

In a recent development coming in ahead of the upcoming season of the India Premier League (IPL 2024), a star India pacer has been ruled out for the entire edition. The news comes in after it was confirmed that the talismanic pacer will need to undergo surgery.

The 33-year-old, who is not part of the ongoing Test series against England, last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

Star pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of next month’s IPL owing to a left ankle injury for which he will undergo an operation in the UK, a BCCI source confirmed to news wire PTI on Thursday (February 22).

This will be a major blow to his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, who have already lost one of their icons, Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians. It remains to be seen if they name a replacement for Shami in the coming days.

Shami likely to return for Australia tour towards the end of 2024

“Shami was in London in last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he can start light running and take it from thereon. But the injection hasn’t worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for UK for surgery. IPL seems out of question,” a senior BCCI source said on the condition of anonymity.

It is now highly improbable that the pace bowling maestro will return before India's home Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand in October and November, respectively.

His focus might be on the prestigious away Test series against Australia, slated for late in the year in November .

“Shami should have gone directly for surgery and that should have been NCA’s call. Just two months of rest and injections wouldn’t have worked well and that’s what has happened. He is an asset and the Indian team would need him in Australia,” the source said.

