'He was always destined to be a coach' - Former England pacer reveals an old interaction with Rahul Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid has had a mixed experience ever since taking the apex position. Dravid became the head coach in November 2021 for a two-year term that initially ended after the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, he was offered an extension till the end of the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

While India has risen to the top of the Test, ODI and T20I rankings with Dravid at the helm, they have been unable to win any ICC trophies - finishing as semi-finalists in the 2022 T20 World Cup, and runners-up in the 2023 WTC Final and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Poised with composure and patience, Rahul Dravid has always emanated a sense of calm ever since his playing days and he continues to do so even while coaching.

Former England pacer reveals an old interaction with Rahul Dravid

As the Indian fans continue to pin their hopes on 'The Wall' to help break the jinx of ICC trophies, a former England pacer highlighted that he believes Dravid was 'destined' to be a coach.

Speaking exclusively to Cricxtasy, ex-England quick Ryan Sidebottom said:

"He was always destined to be a coach. I remember once he was playing for Kent (County cricket) and he came and spoke to me as a human being, how I bowled and gave me few tips. I was probably around 18-19 and you wouldn't forget such an interaction. So I think he was destined to be a coach in some stage in his career. "

Answering to the question of the toughest batter he has bowled to in his career Ryan added:

"Rahul Dravid (The Wall) have to be the one. He had wonderful technique, great player and also a very tough character. It's tough to get him out so I'll definitely say Rahul Dravid."

