'He is fascinating to watch' - Ryan Sidebottom loves to watch this Indian pacer bowl

Rohit Sharma and Co will be aiming to seal the series when they lock horns with England in the 4th Test in Ranchi. After losing the series opener, the Indian team turned around their fortunes to win the next two games and establish a 2-1 series lead.

Now with a chance to wrap up the contest in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma will be eager to capitalise on it and maintain India's unbeaten run in Tests at home.

Despite having a somewhat depleted squad marred with player unavailabilities and injuries, the youngsters have stepped up and delivered the goods.

However, one veteran who has stood out with his exceptional performance is talismanic Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Despite most pitches being rank turners or a flat deck, Bumrah has still managed to dismiss the best of batters. He has even outshone the talented Indian and English spinners and is currently the highest wicket-taker in the series.

Ryan Sidebottom reveals why he loves to watch Jasprit Bumrah

Although Bumrah has been an extremely integral cog, the Indian team management is likely to rest the pacer in the upcoming IND vs ENG 4th Test to manage his workload.

Speaking about Bumrah's stature and how prolific he has been, former England pacer Ryan Sidebottom opened up about his thoughts in an exclusive chat with Cricxtasy.

He said, "Bumrah, I love watching him. He can change the game with one little spell. He is a genuine wicket-taker. He has got all the skills in any conditions. He can bowl the yorkers at will, got the slower balls as well. He can change games, whether it's the 60th over or the first over. I just love watching him perform."

Ryan further added, "He is fascinating, isn't he? How he generates so much pace with such a short run up. So, he is fascinating. A wonderful bowler to view."

