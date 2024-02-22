EXCLUSIVE: 'He has really amazed me' - Ryan Sidebottom impressed by this Indian youngster's batting exploits in IND vs ENG Test series

Pitches have been good for batting in the ongoing Test series between India and England.

Ryan Sidebottom spoke on the ongoing Ind vs Eng series and the performance of youngsters.

The ongoing India-England series is turning out to be an exciting one. Both the teams have had their moments. The performance of youngsters from both the sides has garnered a lot of attention. But one name that has been the most impressive, is Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Ryan Sidebottom, the former England fast bowler, was impressed by the latest young batting sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal has been in sparkling form this series and has already cracked two double hundreds. His ability to play a marathon innings makes him a perfect batter for Test cricket.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝗼 𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗵𝗲 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗼 𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗲 😎#YashasviJaiswal notches up his 2nd 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in the #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries 🤩#INDvENG #BazBowled #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/ObS0J0pF6j — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 18, 2024

Jaiswal has so far scored 545 runs at an average of 109. His strike rate of 81 shows his domination with the bat. In the process, he also became the third Indian batter to notch up two successive double centuries, after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli.

Ryan Sidebottom impressed by Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting exploits in IND vs ENG Test series

In an exclusive interaction with Cricxtasy, former England quick Ryan Sidebottom was all praises for Yashasvi Jaiswal. He believed Jaiswal has everything that a great player has.

“I’ve named him three or four times. He has everything a great player can have, the balance, the poise, has all the shots. He has the temperament to go on to score those big totals. He has the willingness to bat long. He has been amazing, he has really amazed me.”

The former left-arm quick also feels that different conditions will test Jaiswal’s batting and it remains to be seen how he approaches his innings outside India.

“One little thing, what he does in different conditions, that remains to be seen, but what I’ve seen so far, he has been absolutely brilliant and beautiful to watch.”

Telegram Group Join Now

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form with the bat in this series has been the difference between the two sides. The 22-year-old left hander looks hungry for more runs that does not look good for the visitors. The next Test will start from February 23-27 at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi.