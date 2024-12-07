The incident occurred in the 25th over of Australia's innings.

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj made the headlines earlier today during the ongoing second Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Adelaide when he clocked an insane speed of 181.6 kmph.

The incident occurred in the 25th over of Australia’s innings when Mohammed Siraj bowled a back-of-a-length delivery that Marnus Labuschagne hit for four runs.

While the speed displayed on the screen shocked everyone, it could only be interpreted as a technical error by the speed gun and nothing more.

The incident sparked widespread discussion on social media, with the video going increasingly viral.

Who bowled the fastest ball in international cricket?

The record for the fastest delivery in cricket belongs to Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar, who clocked 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) during the 2003 World Cup. Other bowlers have also surpassed the 150 km/h mark, including Australians Brett Lee and Shaun Tait, both of whom delivered balls at 161.1 km/h (100.1 mph). Lee achieved this feat against New Zealand in 2005, while Tait matched it in a match against England in 2010.

Another Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc, reached a speed of 160.4 km/h (99.7 mph) against New Zealand in 2015.

Mitchell Starc’s six-wicket haul bundles out India for 180

Speaking about the match, the Indian team opted to bat first but didn’t have the best of outings. Talismanic Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc ran through the Indian batting order, registering his career-best Test figures of 6 for 48 as India were bundled out for 180.

For the visitors, 21-year-old youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy top scored with the bat, registering a much-needed 42 off 54 balls.

At Stumps on Day 1, Australia are in the driver’s seat, having reduced their lead to 94 runs with 9 wickets still remaining.

