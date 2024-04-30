Indian-origin cricketer to enter politics to run for England's Prime Minister Office

To fulfil his goals, he is set to stand at the next UK general election.

In a recent development coming in, an Indian-origin cricketer who has enjoyed an illustrious career for the England Lions harbours goals of running for England's Prime Minister Office, according to a Telegraph report.

To fulfil his goals, former England cricketer Monty Panesar is set to enter politics and stand at the upcoming UK general election.

He will represent the Workers Party of Britain and will campaign in the Ealing Southall constituency located in West London during the next election, anticipated to take place later this year. To secure victory, he faces the challenge of overturning a 16,084 vote majority secured by opposition Virendra Sharma of the Labour Party during the previous national election in 2019.

Speaking on the recent developments, Workers Party party leader George Galloway told LBC radio that Panesar "will be our candidate in Southall" which is a majority Sikh area.

Galloway said, "Monty, of course, was a great left-arm spinner so we could do with him." He added, "We stand up for the working people. Our country is falling apart at the seams.... Not since 1941 have we been in such trouble. "And there's no Mr Churchill to step into the breach."

Originally born as Mudhsuden Singh Panesar in Luton, situated north of London to Sikh immigrants from the Indian Punjab, he gained popularity as a notable figure on the cricket field and is often recognized for his distinctive black patka (turban).

Monty Panesar, a left-arm spinner aged 42, boasts a notable international career, having played 50 tests for England and claiming 167 wickets between a span of 2006 and 2013.

