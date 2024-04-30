KKR star's omission from India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad leaves fans in SHOCK

India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 has been announced with Rohit Sharma as captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain.

The wait is finally over as India have announced its squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in West Indies and USA. Rohit Sharma is set to lead the team with Hardik Pandya as his deputy. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson have been selected as the team's wicketkeepers. Both have been excellent in IPL 2024 so far and have been rewarded for their performances.

In the bowling line-up, Yuzvendra Chahal has made a comeback to the squad. Chahal played his last international match in August 2023 at Lauderhill. The leg-spinner has been in brilliant form with the ball in the ongoing IPL, picking up 13 wickets in 9 matches so far.

Meanwhile, the biggest surprise of the selection was the omission of Rinku Singh from the original squad. Although, he has been added among the four travelling reserves. Rinku has a terrific record in T20I cricket where he has scored 356 runs in 11 innings at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.23.

Rinku is seen as a finisher and someone who can score quick runs in the death overs. Since the last IPL, he has been on song and has grown into a totally different player. His numbers for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL hasn't been great because of the limited chances he has got so far but given his international record, he was expected to be in the provisional squad for this tournament.

Rinku Singh's omission from India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad leaves fans in SHOCK

Rinku Singh's omission has left the fans in shock. He had shown his finishing skills in the lead-up to the tournament and impressed everyone with his power-hitting. The left-hander has developed a strong fan base in India with his performance.

Rinku Singh deserved to be in the main squad man, he's given his everything in T20Is. Just considering his current IPL performance is not justified. — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) April 30, 2024

You dropped Rinku singh whose average and strike rate is a dream for many and someone who literally saved india in lot of matches hahahahah you guys are funny — Archer (@poserarcher) April 30, 2024

Justice for Rinku — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 30, 2024

So,

Rinku Singh failed to make it into final 15 member squad. That is the only surprise.



Rest no question. This was most likely to happen — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) April 30, 2024

Rinku Singh scored 356 runs at an average of 89 and strike rate of 176.24 for India in T20Is, proved himself everytime and yet he didn't find a place in the WT20 squad, it's so unfair for him!!! Simply not done 👎 pic.twitter.com/iNKMnWkNsV — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 30, 2024

Congratz Samson, Dube & Chahal 😍 but injustice with Rinku 💔 — Neon Man (@NeonMan_01) April 30, 2024

Feeling sad for Rinku Singh. Should've been in the squad of 15. The form of the fast bowlers except Bumrah is a huge cause for concern. — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) April 30, 2024

HOW THE HELL IS RINKU SINGH IN THE RESERVES?



CAN WE FORGET ANOTHER WORLD CUP? — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 30, 2024

Heartbroken for him. He has 89 avg and 179 strike rate and he is in reserve pic.twitter.com/zfC6LEdFcL — Soni Raj Singh (@SRKkiSoni) April 30, 2024

With an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.24, it's a shame if you can't pick such a power hitter like Rinku singh in your team. — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) April 30, 2024

The way Rinku Singh has been dropped from the 15-man squad is exactly the reason why India haven't won the T20 World Cup since 2007. The player who has aced the most difficult and demanding role in T20 cricket didn't deserve to be dropped. Lack of understanding about how T20… — Prasenjiit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 30, 2024

The fans were visibly upset with Rinku Singh being omitted from the squad. While some of the fans reminded BCCI of Rinku's T20I average and performances, some also congratulated Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shivam Dube of making it into the squad.

India will start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland at New York on June 5. The much awaited clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9 at New York.

