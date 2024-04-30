KKR star's omission from India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad leaves fans in SHOCK

India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 has been announced with Rohit Sharma as captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain.

The wait is finally over as India have announced its squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in West Indies and USA. Rohit Sharma is set to lead the team with Hardik Pandya as his deputy. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson have been selected as the team's wicketkeepers. Both have been excellent in IPL 2024 so far and have been rewarded for their performances.

In the bowling line-up, Yuzvendra Chahal has made a comeback to the squad. Chahal played his last international match in August 2023 at Lauderhill. The leg-spinner has been in brilliant form with the ball in the ongoing IPL, picking up 13 wickets in 9 matches so far.

Meanwhile, the biggest surprise of the selection was the omission of Rinku Singh from the original squad. Although, he has been added among the four travelling reserves. Rinku has a terrific record in T20I cricket where he has scored 356 runs in 11 innings at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.23.

Rinku is seen as a finisher and someone who can score quick runs in the death overs. Since the last IPL, he has been on song and has grown into a totally different player. His numbers for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL hasn't been great because of the limited chances he has got so far but given his international record, he was expected to be in the provisional squad for this tournament.

Rinku Singh's omission from India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad leaves fans in SHOCK

Rinku Singh's omission has left the fans in shock. He had shown his finishing skills in the lead-up to the tournament and impressed everyone with his power-hitting. The left-hander has developed a strong fan base in India with his performance.

The fans were visibly upset with Rinku Singh being omitted from the squad. While some of the fans reminded BCCI of Rinku's T20I average and performances, some also congratulated Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shivam Dube of making it into the squad.

India will start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland at New York on June 5. The much awaited clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9 at New York.

