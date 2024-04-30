India drops big-hitting finisher, brings back star spinner for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma will lead the side while star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.

In a recent development coming in, the BCCI has announced the much-anticipated 15-man Indian squad and four reserves, set to travel to the USA and West Indies for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side while star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be his deputy. The selectors decided to show faith in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a slow start in the IPL but regained his touch recently.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, who is enjoying a good run in the IPL as Gujarat Titans skipper found himself among the standbys.

However, the most surprising decision was the dropping of big-hitting middle-order batter Rinku Singh. Instead, young CSK batter Shivam Dube has secured a place in the main squad.

For the most contested spot in the side, the wicketkeeping role, BCCI has shortlisted Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson over other choices like KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

The bowling department will be spearheaded by none other than Jasprit Bumrah with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj completing the pace trio.

On the other hand, star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is set to make his comeback to the Indian setup for the mega-event.

Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

ALSO READ: India Test series hero makes it to England's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024

🚨India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 announced 🚨



Let's get ready to cheer for #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jIxsYeJkYW — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2024

The T20 World Cup will begin on June 2 and India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.