'You guys are chokers' - Former England player wants Stokes to irritate Kohli with incessant sledging

India are all set to lock horns against The Three Lions in a five-match Test series, starting from January 25 in Hyderabad. The series holds immense significance as England endeavors to break the historical trend of touring nations struggling to secure victory on Indian soil.

Ahead of the high-octane series, former England spinner Monty Panesar has an interesting suggestion for the visiting team.

While speaking exclusively to India.com, Panesar said that Stokes has the right to tease Kohli as the Indian has not won an ICC title in recent times, whereas the English skipper has. Hence, Panesar reckons poking Kohli is the best way to get him out.

Monty Panesar wants England to 'play with Kohli's ego'

Kohli, known for his enthusiasm for facing challenges on the field, will once again play a pivotal role in the upcoming series. Kohli's steady nerves and resolute demeanor make him the primary player to rely on in high-pressure situations.

Panesar thus suggests that employing psychological tactics might have an impact on Kohli, especially given the historical pressure associated with India's performances in finals. Panesar's recommendations center around the notion of capitalizing on perceived vulnerabilities in Kohli's approach and utilizing verbal strategies to present a challenge for the former Indian captain throughout the series.

Panesar said, “Play with his ego and get physiologically stuck into him. They should also say things to him like, you guys are chokers when it comes to the final. They should sledge him on those lines because Stokes has won the ODI and T20 WC and Kohli has not and that is going to mentally pinch him. I think it will be James Anderson and I think it will be the reverse-swing that would get Kohli.”

