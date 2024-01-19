India's T20 star duo named in India A red ball team

Sarfaraz Khan is slated to bolster the team for the second match before making his exit, paving the way for Rinku Singh, India’s rising cricket sensation, to make his mark in the third match.

The BCCI Men’s Selection Committee has announced the India 'A' squad for their upcoming multi-day matches against the formidable England Lions. The announcement made on Friday heralds a period of intense cricket action, with Abhimanyu Easwaran helming the team as captain for both the second and third matches.

The first match in Ahmedabad left the Indian side in a precarious situation, grappling with a daunting target set by the robust England 'A' team. With the England Lions poised for a seemingly effortless victory, the India A team faces an uphill battle, requiring a hefty 331 runs to clinch a win on the final day of play.

The spotlight is on the dynamic duo, opener B Sai Sudharsan, who is holding the fort with an impressive 53 off 116 balls, and keeper batter Kona Bharat, whose performance at the crease is eagerly awaited. The pressure is palpable as the team strives to overturn the odds and stage a remarkable comeback.

Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh included in India A squad

In a strategic maneuver, Sarfaraz Khan is slated to bolster the team for the second match before making his exit, paving the way for Rinku Singh, India’s rising cricket sensation, to make his mark in the third match. The squad also welcomes newcomer Kumar Kushagra, whose maiden call-up for India A adds a fresh dimension to the team dynamics.

The squads for the upcoming matches are meticulously crafted, blending experience with budding talent. The second multi-day match squad features stalwarts like Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, and the versatile Washington Sundar, alongside promising talents such as Vidwath Kaverappa and Akash Deep. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has also been added to the squad for the second match after being released from his white-ball duties for India. The third match sees the inclusion of Shams Mulani, adding depth to the team's bowling arsenal.

The India 'A' squad, under the astute leadership of Abhimanyu Easwaran, is bracing for a series of high-octane encounters. The team's composition reflects a thoughtful blend of experience and youthful energy. As the countdown to the subsequent matches begins, all eyes are on the India A team as they look to bounce back.

India ‘A’ squad for the 2nd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

India ‘A’ squad for the 3rd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

