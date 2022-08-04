Most Runs in Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's T20I Cricket Event: Batting Stats and List of Highest Run-scorers in CWG 2022 - Updated After Every Match

Get the list of highest run-scorers (most runs) and all the necessary batting stats for Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's T20I Cricket Event.

Women's cricket was made a part of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and it has turned out to be a huge success. Eight women's teams - India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and Barbados - qualified for the tournament. The teams were divided into two groups of four teams each.

While India, Pakistan, Australia and Barbados were placed in Group A, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and South Africa were placed in Group B. Four teams qualified for the semifinals - Australia and India from Group A and England and New Zealand from Group B.

Here, we shall take a look at the list of the highest run-scorers and complete batting stats for the tournament.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Batting Stats for Women's T20I Cricket Event: Most Runs in CWG 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 Points Table for Women's T20I Cricket Event

You will find the complete points table for Women's Cricket in Commonwealth Games 2022 here.

