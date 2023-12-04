WATCH: MS Dhoni explains why he can't run a YouTube channel

MS Dhoni is among the most influential personalities in India, and he can influence his fans for anything.

MS Dhoni is among the most influential personalities in India, and he can influence his fans for anything. Such has been his charisma that people travel long ways just to get a glimpse of their favourite star on the field or in any event. Remember the reception MS Dhoni received during his stint in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL)?

Even after four years of leaving the international circuit, MS Dhoni remains a central figure in Indian cricket, thanks to his mighty contributions with the willow and as a leader during his heydays. He is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies - the T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and the World Cup. His ability to extract the best out of any player made him the most successful captain in the history of the game.

However, MS Dhoni has been hardly active on social media in the last few years. He posts a few videos here and there, but overall, Dhoni stays away from it and spends time on other stuff. The fans crave to get a glimpse of him since he doesn’t play international cricket anymore and has been seen for only two months on the field during the IPL.

His social media accounts hardly see any posts. While Dhoni’s following on social media is immense, he tends to remain inactive and focuses on other necessary things. No wonder whenever Dhoni posts anything once in a blue moon, it attracts ample engagement, with the fans showering their love on him.

MS Dhoni feels he can’t run a YouTube channel

MS Dhoni’s videos from the events and shows go viral like anything across social media platforms, for his fans follow him immensely. Another video of him has been viral lately, where he is seen explaining why he can’t run a YouTube channel. Mind you, his fans want him to open a channel and post his stuff on it.

“Just now, I was talking about this (YouTube channel). Someone even asked me the same. I can not do this,” exclaimed Dhoni laughingly. “Because it’s very tough. I am somebody, I won’t say camera conscious, but I just can not do it; it doesn’t come to me naturally.”

I don't think I can run You tube channel. I am kind of a person who can post 2-3 videos in a day and then disappear from Social Media for 1 year . ~ MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/0cLaHOXTzU — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) December 2, 2023

His talk left everyone in the hall laughing. Dhoni added that he is moody and might be off the platform after posting a few videos, just like his Instagram account.

“I am very happy with a one-on-one conversation. I am more of an in-person kind of man. So, I don’t think I will be able to do YouTube, plus I am also a bit moody. I might post 3 to 4 videos and then appear after a year, just like my Instagram account.”

