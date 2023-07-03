WATCH: MS Dhoni gave up Ian Bell's wicket during 2011 Nottingham Test in Jonny Bairstow-like similar incident

Since the incident occurred, social media platform Twitter has been abuzz with passionate cricket fans expressing their views on the controversy

The controversial stumping dismissal of Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes Test has generated a range of reactions within the cricketing community. While neutral observers have regarded it as a legitimate decision within the laws of cricket, English fans have strongly criticized the Australian team and Alex Carey, accusing them of disregarding the spirit of the game.

Since the incident occurred, social media platform Twitter has been abuzz with passionate cricket fans expressing their views on the controversy. Interestingly, some Indian fans have unearthed a video from India's 2011 tour of England, showcasing a similar incident involving MS Dhoni.

During the second Test of that series in Nottingham, English batsman Ian Bell was given out in a comparable manner to Bairstow, based on the decision of the umpire. Just before the Tea break on Day 3, Eoin Morgan struck a shot that cleared the fielders. Indian paceman Praveen Kumar pursued the ball and, with a diving effort, managed to prevent it from reaching the boundary. He swiftly threw it back to Abhinav Mukund.

Believing that the ball had crossed the boundary, Bell left his crease to discuss the shot with Morgan. However, Mukund, having gathered the ball, removed the bails and appealed for a run-out.

The third umpire subsequently ruled Bell out. Later, MS Dhoni and his team decided to withdraw their appeal and called Bell back to the crease after the Tea break. At that point, Bell was batting on 137 and eventually went on to score 159. Dhoni and the Indian team were widely praised for their sportsmanship and adherence to the spirit of the game following the incident.

In a post-match presentation following the second Ashes Test, Ben Stokes shared his perspective on the controversy surrounding Bairstow's dismissal on the final day. He emphasized the need to consider multiple factors but acknowledged that they would have to accept the decision and move forward.

