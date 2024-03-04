When MS Dhoni's smart ploy let Matheesha Pathirana bowl despite being off the field for more than the allotted time

MS Dhoni’s cricketing acumen and ability to make quick decisions in crunch situations have been the most significant reasons for his terrific success over the years as a leader.

MS Dhoni’s cricketing acumen and ability to make quick decisions in crunch situations have been the most significant reasons for his terrific success over the years as a leader. Dhoni has found the opponent off guard with his genius presence of mind to provide an extra advantage to his team.

Another similar incident unfolded during Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2023. During the second innings, Matheesha Pathirana came to start his spell in the 11th over and conceded ten runs before walking off the field at some point after it.

When Pathirana returned for his second over, 16th of the innings, the on-field umpires stopped him, asking to serve as a fielder before resuming his spell. According to the playing conditions, if a player is off the field for more than eight minutes to treat an internal injury, he has to be on the ground for a similar period before being allowed to bowl.

The on-air commentators said that Pathirana was away from the action for nine minutes, so the umpires stopped him from bowling. By that point, the bowler hadn’t completed the wasted time on the field.

MS Dhoni’s smart ploy to let Matheesha Pathirana bowl

MS Dhoni quickly intervened, enquiring the whole matter with the on-field decision-makers, who told him about the playing conditions. The two Gujarat Titans batters - Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan - also asked about the reason behind the delay.

Knowing about the minutes left before Pathirana could continue, Dhoni deliberately kept talking to Pathirana and the umpires, passing the time unnecessarily. Dhoni continued his chat for about four minutes, which meant the minutes Pathirana had to be on the field completed, allowing the bowler to continue.

Even though his tactics were questionable, MS Dhoni’s quick use of his sharp brain allowed Pathirana to bowl. It was under the unfair play, and Dhoni should have been asked to resume with another bowler immediately.

The umpires can issue a first and final warning to the captains if they waste time deliberately before a five-run penalty and suspension of the bowler in the second offence. However, the umpires didn’t issue any warning, even though the delay tempted CSK to field an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the 20th over, but the game was pretty much over by then.

