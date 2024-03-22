WATCH: MS Dhoni's sharp glovework denies a quick single for RCB on the final delivery

MS Dhoni showed quick reflexes on the final delivery of the first innings to run Anuj Rawat out in the inaugural game of IPL 2024.

He has always been one of the safest wicketkeepers, and it’s never easy to take any advantage when MS Dhoni is behind the sticks.

MS Dhoni showed quick reflexes on the final delivery of the first innings to run Anuj Rawat out in the inaugural game of IPL 2024. Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat tried to sneak a quick single to cap off the innings, but Dhoni’s sharp work denied them a run.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got a rapid start after winning the toss, they lost their way after the initial burst and lost numerous wickets in quick succession. RCB lost big wickets of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli to bring Chennai Super Kings (CSK) back in the game.

However, the experienced Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat came to the rescue of RCB and steadied the ship. The duo hit boundaries at regular intervals and also ran hard between the wickets to keep the scoreboard moving on a pleasant batting deck in Chennai.

They stitched a brilliant 95-run partnership to not only bring RCB out of troubled waters but also take them to a respectable total of 173/6 by the end of the innings. They looked quite far from reaching this position, but the duo did a fabulous job in the second half of the innings.

MS Dhoni’s sharp work denies a quick single for the RCB batters

On the final delivery of the innings, Tushar Deshpande bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line. Dinesh Karthik tried to heave it but missed his shot, and the ball went towards the wicketkeeper.

However, Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat tried to run a quick single and left their crease immediately. MS Dhoni, who seemed ready for it, quickly collected the ball and hit the stumps in a flash with an underarm throw.

Anuj Rawat attempted a full-stretch dive but couldn’t make it in time and was well short of his crease. Dhoni did a brilliant job to target the stumps in one attempt and denied a single for RCB.

Clearly, Dhoni has still got it with the gloves, even at this age. He has always been one of the safest wicketkeepers, and it's never easy to take any advantage when MS Dhoni is behind the sticks.

