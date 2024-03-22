WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra's collective brilliance sends Virat Kohli back

Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra showed terrific fielding brilliance on the boundary to send back Virat Kohli in the 12th over of the game.

While Rahane showed agility to keep the ball in play, Ravindra was prepared for a reflex catch.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra showed terrific fielding brilliance on the boundary to send back Virat Kohli in the 12th over of the game. While Rahane showed agility to keep the ball in play, Ravindra was prepared for a reflex catch.

After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) elected to field first in the curtain riser of IPL 2024 and got off to a brisk start. Their captain, Faf du Plessis, adopted a gung-ho approach in the powerplay and hit plenty of boundaries during field restrictions.

However, once Faf departed after a quick-fire knock, RCB lost their way and lost wickets in the bunch. As many as five batters departed in quick succession to bring the home team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), back into the game.

Also Read: Former RCB star labels CSK's captaincy change a 'huge mistake'

Mustafizur Rahman led the way for the Yellow Army and looked in amazing rhythm despite coming after cramps during the Sri Lanka series. He took four wickets and derailed RCB’s innings completely to restrict them after they looked set to post a massive total on the board.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra’s brilliance sends Virat Kohli back

Virat Kohli had spent some time on the crease and was looking to unleash by playing his shots. However, a terrific fielding brilliance cut his innings short and provided CSK with another wicket, probably the biggest of the innings.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled a back of a length delivery going away with his natural angle, and Virat Kohli tried to heave it towards the midwicket region by shuffling across on his crease. However, he couldn’t get his timing right due to the ball being off-pace and couldn’t generate the power, either.

Fielder ki kamaal ki lapak aur khatam hua Kohli ka luck! 🤯



Lijiye mazaa #IPLonJioCinema ka Bhojpuri mein ek dum FREE!#TATAIPL #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/3tCrsyTGBo — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 22, 2024

Ajinkya Rahane swiftly moved to his right from deep midwicket to complete the catch while sliding towards the ropes. However, as he was about to touch the boundary, Rahane threw it in time towards Rachin Ravindra, who had covered a distance from backward square leg.

Telegram Group Join Now

Ravindra was ready for it and grabbed it on the first attempt. It was a brilliant presence of mind shown by Rahane, while Ravindra also did well under the pressure to send Virat Kohli back.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.