UAE batter outshines Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle to create new six-hitting record

In what was a terrific year, the UAE batter made history by becoming the first player ever to achieve the milestone.

UAE opener Muhammad Waseem accomplished a distinctive record of hitting sixes during the 2nd T20I clash between UAE and Afghanistan in Sharjah on Sunday (December 31). In what was a terrific year, the UAE captain made history by becoming the first player ever to achieve the milestone of smashing 100 sixes in a single calendar year in international cricket. This feat surpasses even the esteemed six-hitting icons such as Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle.

Approaching the 2nd game of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, Waseem already had 98 sixes to his credit, needing just two more powerful strikes to reach the record-breaking hundred sixes in 2023.

He successfully reached this landmark during the final over of the powerplay, launching a massive six over mid-wicket off the bowling of Noor Ahmed, with the ball landing on the roof of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Adding another six over the bowler's head, Waseem concluded the year with a stylish total of 101 sixes from 47 T20Is in 2023.

Muhammad Waseem etched his name in history

In doing so, Waseem carved his name into the annals of history, standing as the sole cricketer to surpass the 100 sixes mark in a single year. Following him in the list of the highest international sixes in a calendar year is India's Rohit Sharma, who amassed 80 sixes in 35 matches played in 2023.

The Indian star opener surpassed his previous record of 78 maximums from 47 matches set in 2019, now holding the third spot.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan wants Ashwin to be replaced by this star player for Cape Town Test

Chris Gayle trails behind on the list, with his most prolific year in terms of sixes being 2012, where he hit 59 maximums in 26 games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.