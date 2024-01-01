Irfan Pathan wants Ashwin to be replaced by this star player for Cape Town Test

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan suggested that India and Rohit Sharma should contemplate bringing in the marquee player if they aspire to salvage a draw in the Rainbow nation.

India suffered a shambolic defeat in the first of the two-match Test series against the Proteas, succumbing by an innings and 32 runs within three days at Centurion's SuperSport Park. This resounding victory by South Africa put them in a 1-0 series lead and quashed Indian aspirations of clinching a Test series triumph in the Rainbow Nation for the first time in 31 years.

Despite putting up a total of 245 runs in their first innings, the Indian batters stumbled, managing only 131 runs across 34.1 overs in the second innings. This was in response to South Africa's dominant total of 408 in their opening innings. India has encountered challenges in the bilateral Test series in South Africa over the years, having made eight attempts without a victory, experiencing seven losses and securing just one draw.

The only potential for redemption now rests on a 1-1 draw if India can level the series in Cape Town. Anticipating the second and final Test at Cape Town's Newlands stadium, set to commence on January 3, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan suggested that captain Rohit Sharma should contemplate bringing in a star all-rounder in place of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Irfan Pathan proposes change in the Indian bowling attack

Ashwin, who bowled 19 overs in the first Test, conceded 41 runs and managed to take just one wicket. “Ravindra Jadeja, if fit, should come back in the team. Ashwin did bowl well from what was expected out of him on that pitch but we missed Jadeja's control while batting at number 7 in Centurion,” said Pathan to Star Sports.

Irfan also proposed the possibility of Prasidh Krishna making way for Mukesh Kumar. Prasidh, who debuted in Test cricket in Centurion, conceded 93 runs in 19 overs, securing only one wicket in his maiden appearance in red-ball cricket.

