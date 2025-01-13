Mumbai Indians’ X-Factor Player For IPL 2025 Flaunts Hitting Prowess Yet Again, Set To Push For Place In Starting XI

The batter smashed 90 off just 56 balls in Super Smash

In the November auction for IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians threw in a surprise when they raised INR 30 lakh bid for unknown Kiwi batter Bevon Jacobs. No one other than the franchise’s large scouting network knew about him until then. On Monday, it was evident why the five-time IPL champions went for the youngster.

In New Zealand’s Super Smash game at Hamilton, Auckland were hobbling at 52/4 by the eighth over when Jacobs took over control of the innings. The 22-year-old, justifying his reputation as a hard hitter, clobbered four sixes and eight boundaries as Auckland went from a possible total to 150-plus to finish 187/5 in 20 overs.

His finishing qualities were on full display as he started with quick singles and doubles before going absolutely ballistic at the death. Jacobs smashed two sixes and two fours in the 19th and 20th over to take the score past 180 and end the innings on an unbeaten 90 off just 56 balls.

One more finisher for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians, who have built their core based on an explosive batting line-up, might just have struck gold with Jacobs who could very easily walk in at No.5 or No.6 to accelerate the scoring. MI already have the likes of Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Will Jacks in their middle-order and Jacobs could be the one to cement a position in the star-studded lineup.

Jacobs impressed former India coach John Wright last year in Australia’s Queensland T20 Max where he smashed 100 off just 40 balls. Wright who is part of the MI scouting team might’ve suggested his name to the team management as a result.

The youngster is yet to make his international debut despite impressing with his exploits in the domestic circuit. He has played 11 T20s and averages 31 with a strike rate of 176.

Despite Jacobs’ heroics, it wasn’t enough for his team as Northern Knights won the game by five wickets to climb to fourth in the six-team table. Knights’ opener Katene D Clarke matched Jacobs’ score of 90 while Robert O’Donnell smashed 73 off just 38 balls as the team chased down 188 with five balls to spare.

