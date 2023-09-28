Mystery behind viral picture of unknown hand on Rishabh Pant's shoulder solved

The shared group photograph by Hardik Pandya during 2019 WC left many on social media puzzled as they tried to identify the hand placed on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder.

India batter Mayank Agarwal has finally addressed the widely circulated selfie featuring MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah from the 2019 World Cup. Agarwal unequivocally clarified the speculation surrounding the hand resting on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder in the photograph.

After their triumph against Bangladesh in the 2019 ODI World Cup, the cricketers were seen relishing the English summer under the sun. A photo posted by Hardik Pandya on Instagram triggered confusion among social media users.

Earlier today, on Thursday (September 28), Mayank Agarwal lightheartedly confirmed that it was indeed his hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder.

Mayank focussed on making a return to the national setup

The right-handed batter emphasized that the conspiracy theories circulating on social media are baseless.

“‼️‼️After years of extensive research, debates, and countless conspiracy theories, let the nation finally know : it is MY hand on @RishabhPant17 shoulder ‼️‼️ Ps : any and all other claims are misleading and not true,” Mayank wrote in the caption.

During a recent PTI interview, Mayank Agarwal conveyed his eagerness to stage a comeback for the Indian team. He stressed his commitment to delivering his best at every opportunity, viewing it as a chance rather than a burden.

Mayank made his international debut in a Boxing Day Test match against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2018-19. His most recent appearance for India was in a Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in 2022.

