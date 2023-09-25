'Name is enough" - Yuzvendra Chahal pays tribute to Ashwin in viral post after record show against Australia

Ashwin also cemented his status as the highest wicket-taker for India against a single opponent in international cricket

Team India secured a resounding victory against Australia, clinching the three-match series with an insurmountable 2-0 lead. While the batters dominated the spotlight as Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer each notched up centuries, followed by KL Rahul's consistent form earning him another fifty, and Suryakumar Yadav unleashing a blitzkrieg knock that resulted in a career-best score, India amassed an imposing total of 399 for five.

However, it was the seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, appearing in only his second consecutive ODI game in 20 months, who spearheaded the bowling attack with a record-setting performance in Indore on Sunday. Despite this exceptional feat being somewhat overshadowed by the six fifty-plus scores on the batting-friendly Holkar Stadium track, Yuzvendra Chahal paid tribute to Ashwin in a post that quickly went viral.

Ashwin, who only recently returned to the Indian ODI squad due to an injury to Axar Patel, triggered a collapse by relying on his carrom balls strategy. He removed Labuschagne in the 13th over, and seven deliveries later, he sent Warner back to the pavilion during his experiment with right-handed batting before dismissing Josh Inglis in the same over.

Ashwin scripts new record after his impeccable spell

Ashwin's rapid succession of wickets saw Australia plummet from 89 for 2 to 101 for five in just 12 balls. With this three-wicket haul, Ashwin also cemented his status as the highest wicket-taker for India against a single opponent in international cricket. Surpassing Kapil Dev's record of 141 wickets against Pakistan and Anil Kumble's 142 against Australia, Ashwin's tally now stands at 144 against the Aussies. Of these, 114 were claimed in 22 Test appearances, 20 in 17 ODI matches, and the remaining 10 in nine T20I games.

Following the record show, Chahal took to social media to hail Ashwin as a legend in an epic five-word post. He wrote: “Ravichandran Ashwin name is enough @ashwinravi99 #Legend”

