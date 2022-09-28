Naseem Shah ruled out of fifth T20I versus England with viral infection

The pacer was rushed to a hospital in Lahore on Tuesday after complaining of chest pain and fever.

Naseem Shah will miss the start of the Lahore leg of the ongoing T20I series against England with a viral infection.

Pakistan's young speedster Naseem Shah will miss the fifth T20I of the ongoing series against England in Lahore on Wednesday (September 28). The right-arm quick has been ruled out of the start of the Lahore leg of the series with a viral infection.

Naseem was hospitalised with the infection on Tuesday night in Lahore after his health deteriorated in the build-up to the next match versus the three lions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development via a statement, saying although the cricketer is feeling better after initial doctor supervision, his participation in the rest of the seven-match series is under a dark cloud.

Naseem Shah taken to hospital with viral infection

It isn't yet clear what the root cause of Naseem Shah's viral infection had been but the team physios and doctors didn't take any risk with the cricketer's health and immediately sent him to a nearby hospital in Lahore.

There must've been fear of the cricketer picking up Covid-19 but equally wary the think-tank would've of Naseem carrying a dengue infection.

"He was taken to hospital with a viral infection but he is feeling better now. He will not be playing tonight and any decision on whether he plays the remaining matches will be taken on advice of medical panel," the PCB said in a statement issued on Naseem's health.

A PTI report attested to close sources privy to the development stating that the Pakistan team management conducted dengue tests of all the players part of the squad after a spread of mosquito-borne infection in the city of Lahore.

It is learnt that Naseem had been complaining of "chest pain" and "fever" since Pakistan team arrived in Lahore on Tuesday after completing the Karachi leg of the seven-match T20I series with a 2-2 levelled scoreline.

Naseem, who played the opening game of the series but missed the last three matches, has been an integral part of Pakistan's T20I plans since his impressive debut at the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.

He was drafted in the squad in absence of left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi after the pacer's knee injury ruled him out of the regional tournament, of which Pakistan made the final in Dubai.

Naseem and Afridi both find a spot in Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November.