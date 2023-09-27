Naveen-ul-Haq announces retirement after ODI World Cup to extend T20 career

Naveen marked his debut in international cricket during an ODI match against Bangladesh in Mirpur back in 2016 and has also been actively participating in franchise cricket worldwide

Afghanistan's pace bowler Naveen-Ul-Haq recently took to Instagram to announce his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs) following the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup. This decision is aimed at extending his professional cricketing career.

The right-arm pacer has been actively participating in franchise cricket worldwide, notably contributing to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He holds a pivotal role in Afghanistan's squad, particularly as one of their key bowlers alongside Rashid Khan.

Naveen marked his debut in international cricket during an ODI match against Bangladesh in Mirpur back in 2016. To date, he has participated in a mere seven ODIs, securing 14 wickets with his best figures being 4/42. Nevertheless, his last appearance in international cricket was against Ireland in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Naveen-ul-Haq has garnered attention playing IPL as well

Notably, during an IPL 2023 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Naveen gained attention due to a heated exchange with Indian cricketing icon, Virat Kohli. Since then, Naveen has continued to make headlines intermittently.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country would like to announce my retirement from the ODI format at the end of this World Cup and will continue to wear this blue jersey in t20 cricket for my country it hasn’t been an easy decision to make but to prolong my playing career had to take this tough decision would like to thank @afghanistancricketboard. And all my fans for their support and unwavering love 🇦🇫,” Naveen ul Haq took to his Instagram handle and shared his ODI retirement news.

ALSO READ: Tamim Iqbal reveals 'dirty game' by BCB after exclusion from World Cup squad

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.