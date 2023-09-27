Tamim Iqbal reveals 'dirty game' by BCB after exclusion from World Cup squad

Contrary to Tamim's statement, the BCB's selection panel members claimed during the official press conference that he was not selected due to injury concern

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has made a startling revelation regarding his exclusion from the World Cup-bound squad. He stated that he voluntarily withdrew himself from consideration after being asked to either skip the opening game or bat lower in the order against Afghanistan.

Tamim expressed his reluctance to be involved in what he referred to as a "dirty game" orchestrated by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"A top-level official of the board who is involved with our cricket called me and told me that you will go to World Cup and we have to make you play by managing [your fitness]," Tamim said.

Contrary to Tamim's statement, the BCB's selection panel members claimed during the official press conference that he was not selected due to injury concerns.

Tamim clarifies clearance from medical team for ODI World Cup

Tamim countered BCB's claims by asserting that the medical team had cleared him to play without any restrictions, indicating that he was physically fit for the tournament.This revelation adds a layer of controversy and dispute surrounding Tamim's exclusion from the World Cup squad, highlighting potential internal issues within the Bangladesh cricket setup.

"According to the physio report, my condition was explained... like there was pain after the first game and there was pain after the second game and he is available for selection for the game on the 26th but medical department felt if I take rest we travel on the 27th... We have a practice game on 28 [29] and another one on 1st or 2nd and if I play the second practice game. If I take rest now and play the second practice game, I will have enough rest and overall I will have 10-week rehab and will be in good position to play the first game," Tamim added.

