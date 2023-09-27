WATCH: Virat Kohli 'dance celebration' after dismissing Alex Carey with an easy catch

In the 37th over of the Australian innings, Kohli secured a straightforward catch to dismiss Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who became Jasprit Bumrah's first victim of the day

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli made a return during the ongoing 3rd ODI against Australia in Rajkot after being rested for the initial two matches. Alongside Kohli, senior players like Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya were also given a break for the first two games. However, Pandya did not feature in the final ODI.

Despite the oppressive heat in Rajkot, Kohli displayed boundless energy on the field. In the 37th over of the Australian innings, he secured a straightforward catch to dismiss Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who became Jasprit Bumrah's first victim of the day.

Jasprit Bumrah, the spearhead of the Indian pace attack, conceded 30 runs and clinched three wickets in his final five overs. Notably, Kohli's exuberant celebration stole the spotlight as he effortlessly claimed a catch. In contrast, Bumrah had conceded 51 runs in his initial five overs.

Change in India's opening pair expected

Later, in the 39th over, Bumrah showcased his prowess by dismissing Glenn Maxwell with a fiery yorker. In the concluding over of his spell, he also sent Marnus Labuschagne (72 off 58) back to the pavilion.

Due to the absence of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan from the playing XI, Kohli is expected to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. So far, Kohli has opened in seven games, amassing a total of 166 runs at an average just below 24.

Meanwhile, Australia concluded their 50 overs with a total of 352/7, with significant contributions from Mitchell Marsh (96), David Warner (56), Steve Smith (74), and Marnus Labuschagne (72). India now faces the task of chasing 353 runs to secure a clean sweep against the Australians heading into the World Cup.

