WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah outfoxes Glenn Maxwell with a pin-point yorker

India and Australia are currently locking horns in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajko. Having clinched victories in the first two ODIs, India have already secured the series.

Coming into the last fixture, both teams implemented alterations to their lineups. Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, and Tanveer Sangha were incorporated into the Australian XI. Meanwhile, India saw the return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav to their lineup, with Washington Sundar taking the place of R Ashwin.

Australia got off to a flyer of a start, with David Warner (56) and Mitchell Marsh (96) amassing a formidable 78-run partnership for the opening wicket. Marsh persisted even after Warner's dismissal by Prasidh Krishna, ultimately amassing 137 runs in tandem with Steve Smith for the second wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah outfoxes Glenn Maxwell with a pin-point yorker

Kuldeep Yadav removed Marsh just shy of a century, and Mohammed Siraj secured Smith's dismissal for 74 runs with an LBW call. Marnus Labuschagne sought to forge alliances with the middle order, but Jasprit Bumrah dispatched Alex Carey for a mere 11 runs.

Glenn Maxwell, making his comeback to international cricket after his last appearance for Australia in March 2023, took to the field next. Despite a somewhat unsettled start, he could only muster 5 runs from 7 balls before Jasprit Bumrah outfoxed him.

In the final delivery of the 39th over, Bumrah deviated from his usual stance and delivered a yorker aimed at the off-stump. Maxwell endeavored to strike the ball towards the offside, but his bat descended too late, resulting in the ball colliding with the off-stump to devastating effect.

