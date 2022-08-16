NED vs PAK ODI Series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Netherlands vs Pakistan ODIs LIVE on TV in India, Schedule, Date and Time

Pakistan return to Netherlands for the first time since 2004 for a three-match ODI series, part of the ICC Super League.

Netherlands have only faced Pakistan thrice before in ODIs, with each of those games part of a multi-team ICC tournament.

Pakistan are in Netherlands for a historic three-match ODI series, their first-ever bilateral affair against the Dutch. The series is, in fact, Pakistan's maiden set of matches against the Netherlands on their shores.

Pakistan last visited the European country for the 2004 Videocon Cup tri-series, featuring India and Australia. They have played only three previous ODIs versus the Netherlands, winning each of those games comprehensively as part of multi-team ICC events in 1996, 2002 and 2003.

The Asian giants have reached Rotterdam for three ICC Super League games, with critical qualification points on offer towards the 2023 World Cup in India.

Top 7 teams alongside hosts India make the quadrennial event directly from the Super League, while the rest will have to fight for the final two spots through a global qualifier.

Netherlands have another great opportunity to host a prominent full-member country in what has been a bumper season for them. They had played their first-ever bilateral ODI series against West Indies and England earlier in their summer.

NED vs PAK ODI Series 2022: Complete NED vs PAK series schedule - Dates, Time and Venues

1st ODI - Aug 16 - Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam - 2:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - Aug 18 - Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam - 2:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - Aug 21 - Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam - 2:30 PM IST

When and Where to watch NED vs PAK ODI series 2022 LIVE on TV?

There will be no live telecast of the series in India.

NED vs PAK ODI Series 2022 Live Streaming details

Fans can live stream the Pakistan tour of Netherlands on Fancode in India.

Netherlands vs Pakistan 2022: Complete NED vs PAK squad lists

Netherlands - Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma, Shariz Ahmad, Arnav Jain

Pakistan - Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam ul haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood



