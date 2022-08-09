IRE vs AFG T20I Series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Ireland vs Afghanistan T20Is LIVE on TV in India, Ireland and South Africa Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

Ireland take on Afghanistan in a five-match T20I series to conclude their elongated home summer for 2022.

The Irishmen look to make amends in T20Is versus Afghanistan, having lost 14 of their previous 18 encounters in the format.

Entering the last leg of one of their busiest home season, Ireland will face Afghanistan in a five-match T20I series. The Irishmen will lock horns with the fellow new Test entrants in a full-fledged rubber, considered critical to both teams' preparations heading into the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Ireland will be determined to make a statement, having gone through a winless run in home conditions, with heavy defeats against India, New Zealand and South Africa in the shortest format. The Afghanistan series presents them an opportunity to make timely amends on their problems and get some wins under their belt.

Their task, however, will not at all be easy against an opposition that has historically tended to dominate them in T20Is home and away. The Afghans, with their unpredictable ball-strikers and mystery spinners, have won 14 of their previous 18 T20Is versus Ireland, losing only three.

IRE vs AFG T20I Series 2022: Complete IRE vs AFG series schedule - Dates, Time and Venues

1st T20I - Aug 9 - Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast - IST 4:30 PM

2nd T20I - Aug 11 - Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast - IST 4:30 PM

3rd T20I - Aug 12 - Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast - IST 4:30 PM

4th T20I - Aug 15 - Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast - IST 4:30 PM

5th T20I - Aug 17 - Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast - IST 4:30 PM

Also Read - Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details for T20I and ODI series 2022: When and Where to watch ZIM vs BAN Series LIVE on TV, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

When and Where to watch IRE vs AFG T20I series 2022 LIVE on TV?

There will be no live telecast for the series in India. But fans can enjoy the series in Ireland on BT Sport 1, with South Africa-based viewers getting the live telecast for the series on SuperSport.

IRE vs AFG T20I Series 2022 Live Streaming details

The Ireland vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2022 will be live streamed by Fancode in India.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2022: Complete IRE vs AFG squad lists

Ireland - Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young.

Afghanistan - Mohammad Nabi (c), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan and Sharafuddin Ashraf. Reserves: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Usman Ghani.



