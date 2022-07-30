Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details for T20I and ODI series 2022: When and Where to watch ZIM vs BAN Series LIVE on TV, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

Everything you need to know about Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022, featuring three T20Is and as many ODIs in Harare between July 30 and August 10.

Bangladesh will be led by Nurul Hasan in T20Is.

Bangladesh are on a tour of Zimbabwe for three T20Is and as many ODIs, with the series presenting another chance to fine tune their preparations in build up to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October-November.

Regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan opted out of the tour with personal reasons, while senior players Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim too, have been rested for the T20I series, with Nurul Hasan taking over the leadership role.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, haven't beaten Bangladesh in any of the six bilateral T20I series played till date, with three ending in defeats and as many in draws. As for ODIs, they have lost each of the 19 games played between the two sides since 2014, and will look at the upcoming series to improve on both those records.

🇿🇼 captain Craig Ervine confident ahead of the upcoming home series against @BCBtigers, starting this Saturday at Harare Sports Club.#ZIMvBAN | #WaltonSeries | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/0mcwFZqfWC — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 29, 2022



Here’s everything you need to know about Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe 2022:

Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe 2022: Complete ZIM vs BAN series schedule - Dates, Time and Venues

T20I series

1st T20I: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 30th July, 04:30 PM IST, 01:00 PM Local Time

2nd T20I: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 31th July, 04:30 PM IST, 01:00 PM Local Time

3rd T20I: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd August, 04:30 PM IST, 01:00 PM Local Time

ODI series

1st ODI: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 5th August, 12:45 PM IST, 09:15 AM Local Time

2nd ODI: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 7th August, 12:45 PM IST, 09:15 AM Local Time

3rd ODI: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 10th August, 12:45 PM IST, 09:15 AM Local Time

All matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

When and Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20I and ODI series 2022 LIVE on TV?

The series will be broadcast live on Gazi TV (GTV), BTV and TSports in Bangladesh and on ZBC TV in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details for T20I and ODI Series

The series will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Fans can also watch the live action on ICC.tv

Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe 2022: ZIM vs BAN complete squad lists

Bangladesh T20I Squad

Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Parvez Hossain Emon.

Zimbabwe T20I Squad

Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessely Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

Bangladesh ODI Squad

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam.

ZIM ODI Squad

TBA