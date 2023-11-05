'I am never gonna be as good as him' - Virat Kohli on comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar​

Virat Kohli completed the much-awaited 49th century while playing at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata against South Africa in the ongoing edition of the World Cup.

Virat Kohli has always been compared with Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli completed the much-awaited 49th century while playing at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata against South Africa in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. He also equalled the record of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who was the first player ever to reach this landmark. However, Kohli took 175 innings less to equal this stiff record.

Since Kohli amassed 48 centuries, everyone wanted him to match Sachin’s record as soon as possible. Kohli did come close in the previous games, but he somehow fell short before reaching the three-digit mark. The wait was longer than it should have been, but fans will take it.

It was fitting that Virat completed his 49th century on his birthday. The wait was all worth it. It was a terrific knock by Virat Kohli on a tricky deck against a formidable South Africa bowling unit.

He has always stood tall for the Indian team whenever required. Kohli has won numerous games for his team on his own, and it was his knock in Kolkata that ensured India ended up with an above-par total. He was rightly awarded the Man of the Match award following a thumping victory over South Africa.

Virat Kohli opens up on his comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli has always been compared with Sachin Tendulkar. His achievements mean that it’s a sin to compare him with anyone other than Sachin himself. As Kohli matches Tendulkar’s ODI centuries tally, the comparisons resurfaced, becoming a talking point.

However, Virat Kohli himself admitted that he won’t be as good as Sachin Tendulkar ever. He considers him his hero, as every other Indian cricketer does. Virat had high praise for Sachin after the conclusion of the game.

“I am never gonna be as good as him (Sachin),” exclaimed Virat Kohli. “There is a reason why we all look up to him. He is perfection when it comes to batting. I am trying to do my best, trying to win games for my country.”

Virat also added that it’s an emotional moment for him to equal Sachin’s record.

“He (Sachin) is always going to be my hero regardless of what happens. It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from. I know the days I have watched him play on TV. Just to stand here and get this appreciation from someone like him means a lot to me.”

