New information emerges from KKR camp on Shreyas Iyer after BCCI's exclusion from central contracts

In another development in the ongoing Shreyas-Ishan-BCCI saga, new information has come into light about Shreyas Iyer ahead of IPL 2024. Iyer and Ishan were recently axed by the BCCI from the central contracts after the duo's negligence in participating in domestic tournaments.

Speaking to Revsportz, a source privy to the developments revealed that after being omitted from the Indian Test squad, Iyer attended the KKR academy to address his injury, a matter previously acknowledged by franchise coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Additionally, the Mumbai Cricket Association was informed of Iyer's participation and team head coach Omkar Salvi frequently visited the camp to monitor his recovery.

“After playing 60 balls in a session, his back was building spasms. He had to build up his resistance. Now he is playing 200 balls per session. In three weeks, he has put on three kilos of muscles. The Mumbai Cricket Association and the Mumbai team head coach (Omkar Salvi) have been kept in the loop. In fact, the Mumbai coach visited the KKR Academy several times to monitor Iyer’s progress. And now he has made himself available for the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu,” the person told the website on anonymity.

Questions raised against a star India batter for preferential treatment

The source further raised the question of premier batter KL Rahul who has been missing from the domestic circuit for some time but the BCCI isn't taking any steps regarding him. Speaking further, the source raised a hard-hitting question on KL Rahul's last appearance in Ranji Trophy.

“KL Rahul, too, went to London for the treatment of his quadriceps pain. Nobody has asked a question. And when was the last time Rahul turned up for a Ranji game? He is also an injury-prone cricketer who has missed series and matches. A player is the best judge in terms of assessing his body,” he added.

