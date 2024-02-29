"We have unearthed new Ravi Ashwin:" Michael Vaughan very impressed by this young spinner

Michael Vaughan expects England to win at Dharamsala.

Despite putting valiant efforts in the ongoing Test series against India, England have lost the series with one match to go. But the visitors will be proud of the way they have troubled mighty India throughout the series. They even won the first Test of the series but lost steam after that game.

The series has produced some players who can serve England for a long time to come. Probably, the most impressive part for England is the performance of their spinners. Despite being highly inexperienced, they have continuously troubled India batters, who are considered one of the best in the world.

Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir have shown their skills with the ball. Hartley had played just 20 first-class games while Bashir had been involved in 6 first-class games before coming on this tour.

Michael Vaughan compares Shoaib Bashir with R Ashwin

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded young offspinner Shoaib Bashir after his outstanding performance. Bashir picked up 8 wickets at Ranchi and almost took England to an improbable victory.

Speaking to Club Prairie Fire’s YouTube channel, Vaughan was full of praises about the new superstar in English cricket.

"It's been a fantastic week for English cricket. One of the great weeks, celebrating another world-class superstar that we've unearthed, Shoaib Bashir. That's what we're celebrating,” Vaughan said.

“Second Test match, eight wickets, he's the new Ravi Ashwin, and we've unearthed him. So, we're celebrating a new superstar in English cricket," he added.

Vaughan further said that England were the better side in this series despite their loss to India. He expected Ben Stokes and his men to win the Dharamsala Test.

"I think it's going to be a fresh one in Dharamsala, so I expect England to win. They've been the better team in the series, as they were in the Ashes. If you go session by session, England have looked a better team,” the former England batter said.

“I'm saying looked a better team, but we don't play series now to win them. I think people have got to understand that the game of cricket has changed in the UK. We don't play to win them, we play to just bring entertainment, bring joy, and unearth new talent," Vaughan added.

Shoaib Bashir has picked up 12 wickets in 2 Tests while Tom Hartley has 20 wickets in 4 Tests of this series so afr. Hartley is currently the highest wicket-taker of the series. England are trailing 1-3 in the ongoing series with the next Test starting at Dharamsala from March 7.