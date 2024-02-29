Star India pacer returns to squad; set to play fifth Test against England

He is in all likelihood expected to start in the final fixture and replace a debutant.

The Indian management has made a few updates in the squad as Rohit Sharma and Co gear up for the fifth and final IND vs ENG Test in Dharamshala, slated to start on March 7. India has already sealed the series 3-1 with a match remaining and will look to extend their domination further.

Notably, talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the 4th Test in Ranchi has linked up with the squad. He is in all likelihood, expected to start in the final fixture and replace Akash Deep, who made his debut in the last match.

“Jasprit Bumrah who was released from the squad for the 4th Test in Ranchi, will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala for the 5th Test,” BCCI said in a release.

Moreover, spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been released to participate in the Ranji Trophy semi-final. His chances of being selected were anyway slim due to the presence of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.

One debutant expected to be sacrificed for another

Premier batter KL Rahul will continue to be absent owing to his right quad injury as is currently in London to undergo rehabilitation.

Rajat Patidar, who made his debut in the second Test and was batting at No.4 in Rahul's absence had an unimpressive show. The Madhya Pradesh right-hander, in the six innings that he batted, registered two ducks while managing a highest score of 32 and is likely to open the doors for Devdutt Padikkal.

He is set to become the fifth Indian debutant of the ongoing series after Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

