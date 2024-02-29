"Indian cricket won't...": Irfan Pathan makes explosive remark on Ishan, Shreyas exclusion from BCCI central contracts

The BCCI laid emphasis on playing domestic cricket once again while announcing the central contracts.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) last night (February 28) announced the latest list of cricketers to get a central contract. In a rather anticipated decision, two big India stars were axed from the new BCCI central contracts.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and dynamic right-hander Shreyas Iyer failed to make it to the list for the current season.

Ishan has not played any professional cricket since last year November. He cited mental fatigue and even opted out of playing domestic cricket (Ranji Trophy 2024). The Mumbai Indians star has instead focussed on preparing for the upcoming IPL 2024, slated to begin next month.

On the other hand, Iyer did not make himself available for Mumbai's Ranji quarterfinal against Baroda following his exclusion from the Indian team after the second Test against England.

While announcing the central contracts, the BCCI once again highlighted the necessity of playing domestic cricket when not on national duty.

The exclusion of Iyer and Kishan serves as a strong message from the board to players unwilling to put in the hard yards in FC cricket while chasing white-ball glory and lucrative IPL contracts.

Irfan Pathan opines on the recent BCCI central contracts

After BCCI announced its central contracts to players, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took to social media. While he was optimistic of the star India duo making a comeback, he made an explosive comment on the future of Indian cricket.

"They are talented cricketers, both Shreyas and Ishan. Hoping they bounce back and come back stronger."

"If players like Hardik don’t want to play red ball cricket, should he and others like him participate in white-ball domestic cricket when they aren’t on national duty? If this doesn’t apply to all, then Indian cricket won’t achieve the desired results!," Pathan said.

