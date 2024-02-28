Big India stars dropped from latest BCCI central contracts

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) announced the latest list of cricketers to get central contracts earlier today (February 28). Notably, two big India stars - Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were excluded from the list.

Recently, much debate has taken place with speculations going rife about the duo being dropped. While Ishan had opted for self-hiatus since last November and did not play any professional cricket, Iyer's patch of poor form forced the selectors to think otherwise.

Also, Iyer and Ishan both have shown negligence in participating in domestic tournaments which did not sit well with the BCCI.

A BCCI statement signed by Secretary Jay Shah clearly read, "Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations. The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team."

New India debutants made to wait for central contracts

India's latest debutants, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan have not been awarded any contract yet but could move into Grade C if they feature in the upcoming Dharamsala Test against England. The duo are yet to meet the minimum eligibility criteria of playing at least three Tests, eight ODIs or ten T20Is.

Cricketers who have gotten a promotion are KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj. They have now been elevated to the Grade A category.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant, who missed the majority of the season recovering from a serious road accident has been awarded a Grade B contract.

Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin have been retained in Grade A while Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja remain in the A+ category.

Axar Patel, who had a Grade A contract last season, has been moved to Grade B.

