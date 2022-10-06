New Zealand T20I Tri series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch New Zealand T20I tri-series featuring Pakistan and Bangladesh LIVE on TV, Squads, Schedule and Venues

Pakistan and Bangladesh are on tour of New Zealand for a tri-nation T20I series, beginning Friday, October 7.

All matches will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

New Zealand will host Pakistan and Bangladesh for a tri-nation T20I series, beginning Friday, October 7. The series serves as a great preparation opportunity for each of the three teams in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022, which begins on October 16 in Australia.

New Zealand’s last international assignment was the three-match Chappell Hadlee ODI series in Australia in September, wherein they were clean swept 0-3. Pakistan step into the competition on the back of a narrow 3-4 defeat in a closely fought seven-match T20I series against England at home, while Bangladesh defeated the UAE 2-0 in T20Is last week.

Each of the three teams will play the other two twice each in a round-robin format, with the top two contesting in the final on Friday, October 14. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host each of the seven games.

New Zealand T20I Tri-series 2022: Complete Schedule (All timings in IST)

Friday, October 7 - Pakistan v Bangladesh, 7.30 am

Saturday, October 8 - Pakistan v New Zealand, 11.30 am

Sunday, October 9 - Bangladesh v New Zealand, 11.30 am

Tuesday, October 11 - New Zealand v Pakistan, 7.30 am

Wednesday, October 12 - Bangladesh v New Zealand, 7.30 am

Thursday, October 13 - Bangladesh v Pakistan, 7.30 am

Friday, October 14 - Final, 7.30 am

New Zealand Tri-Series 2022: TV Channels and Live Streaming Details

The matches will be live streamed on the Amazon Prime Video platform in India

Live streaming details for audience in New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh is as follows:

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Pakistan: PTV Sports

Bangladesh: GTV

New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022: Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Najmul Hossain Shanto