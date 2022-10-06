Watch: Rahkeem Cornwall makes stunning 77-ball 205* in T20 cricket in Georgia

Cornwall struck 22 sixes during his stay.

Rakheem Cornwall was at his destructive best in an Atlanta Open 2022 fixture between the Atlanta Fire and Square Drive on Wednesday, October 5, scoring an unbeaten 205 off 77. The Atlanta Fire scored a daunting total of 326/1 from their allotted 20 overs, which was enough for the side to secure a thumping 172-run win.

Atlanta won the toss and opted to bat, with Cornwall walking in to open alongside Steven Taylor, and the pair added 101 for the first wicket until the latter was dismissed in the seventh over. Taylor scored 53 off 18, striking five fours and as many sixes in an entertaining stay. Cornwall was then joined by Sami Aslam, with the duo adding an unbroken 225 for the second wicket.

Aslam scored an unbeaten 53 off 29 with seven fours and three sixes, while Cornwall’s demolishing act featured 17 hits to the fence and a whopping 22 over it. Square Drive were restricted to 154/8 in response, with Justin Dill returning 4/14 from his four-over spell.

Cornwall played for the Barbados Royals at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 recently, and played his part in the team’s run to the final, wherein they went down to the Jamaica Tallawahs. Cornwall aggregated 242 runs at 26.88 at a strike-rate of 142.35 with a highest of 91 in nine innings. With the ball, he managed seven wickets with his off-breaks, while maintaining an excellent economy of 5.53 in the competition.

Cornwall has represented the West Indies in nine Tests till date, the last of which came against Sri Lanka in Galle in November last year, after having made his debut against India at Kingston in August-September 2019. The 29-year-old has bagged 34 wickets at 37.76 with two five-fors in the format, and has also scored 238 runs at 18.30 with two fifties.

