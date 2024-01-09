No Rashid Khan? Strongest Afghanistan Playing XI for India T20I series

When it comes to T20Is, Afghanistan are a formidable force and can fight, or even defeat, any side in world cricket.

Afghanistan have plenty of options for the India series starting in three days.

Afghanistan have announced a strong squad for the India series. They have plenty of match-winners in the team, with most of them being the globetrotters in various T20 leagues happening every month. A few also have prior IPL experience, which will be worth in gold, as they might have a better idea of the opposition players and the conditions here in India.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has returned to the national team after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) decided to revoke his NOC. The other two players, whose NOC was also revoked, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq, are also part of the squad. However, Afghanistan might miss their regular captain and biggest superstar, Rashid Khan, in the series.

While Rashid is in the squad, he might not feature in any game. He underwent back surgery and is still recovering from it. Ibrahim Zadran will lead the side in his absence.

Strongest Afghanistan playing XI for India series

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Hazratullah Zazai Ibrahim Zadran (c) Azmatullah Omarzai Ikram Alikhil Najibullah Zadran Mohammad Nabi Mujeeb Ur Rahman Noor Ahmad Naveen-ul-Haq Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Afghanistan have plenty of options for the India series starting in three days. Their openers will be the explosive Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai. Both have formed a solid opening pair for Afghanistan in the T20 format and churned out memorable performances together.

The stylish Ibrahim Zadran will take the No.3 spot. He will take the innings forward with solid technique and a cool head. The all-rounder Azmatullah Zazai will be slotted in the No.4 position, followed by Ikram Alikhil in the fifth position.

The dynamite Najibullah Zadran will bat at No.6. The veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will grab No.7, doing the finishing duties for the team and bowling off-spin. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad will be the spinners for Afghanistan.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi will be the specialist pacers. Fazalhaq might share the new ball with Azmatullah, while Naveen might bowl more in the middle and death overs. Three spinners will bowl the remaining overs to complete the innings.

