Not Hardik Pandya, this India star set to be named new T20I captain: Reports

Hardik Pandya's fitness concerns have cast doubt on him getting the potential captaincy role.

Following the retirement of all-format skipper Rohit Sharma from T20Is, the management and the selectors are on the lookout for the next leader who can take over the captaincy reins in the shortest format.

India are set to tour Sri Lanka later this month for a white-ball series (3 T20Is and 3 ODIs) and the BCCI will need to name a T20I skipper but the replacement needs to be done for the long haul, keeping in mind the 2026 T20 World Cup in which India will defend their title.

With a massive responsibility to undertake with the departure of Rohit, premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who served as a deputy in the mega-event was dubbed as the prime candidate for the role.

Pandya has previously led the Men in Blue and has enjoyed his share of captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Who will be India's next T20I captain?

However, it is now being understood that the leadership responsibility will not go to Hardik but to dynamic middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, fitness concerns and workload management may have tipped the scales against Hardik despite his experience.

Hardik most recently sustained an ankle injury during the 50-over World Cup held at home in October-November last year. He was sidelined until the beginning of IPL 2024 earlier this year.

He resumed playing for the national team only during the T20 World Cup. Notably, Hardik has participated in just 46 out of the 79 T20 Internationals India has played since early 2022.

On the other hand, Suryakumar has experience leading Mumbai in domestic competitions.

He has an impeccable record leading India too, where he guided the tricolour to a 4-1 victory in the T20I series against Australia last November and secured a 1-1 draw in South Africa.

