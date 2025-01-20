News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Shivam Dube hasn't featured for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2024/25 yet but will finally get a chance to play in red-ball cricket.
News
January 20, 2025 - 6:10 pm

Not Just Rohit Sharma, Another T20 World Cup Winner Also Named in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Squad for Match Against Jammu & Kashmir

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

His last First Class game was during the Duleep Trophy 2024 when India B locked horns with India A in Bengaluru.

Shivam Dube hasn't featured for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2024/25 yet but will finally get a chance to play in red-ball cricket.

Mumbai have announced the squad for the next Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir, including several big names in the lineup. The biggest headline is Rohit Sharma, who will play in the tournament nearly after a decade.

However, another notable name in the squad is Shivam Dube, who hasn’t featured in any games for Mumbai this Ranji Trophy season. His last First Class game was during the Duleep Trophy 2024 when India B locked horns with India A in Bengaluru.

He has 1089 runs at an average of 50.10 in 22 FC games, including nine fifties and four centuries. Further, Dube also has 52 wickets at an average of 21.73 and a strike rate of 48.98, comprising two five-wicket hauls.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami’s Bengal Teammate Issues Caution Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025; Reveals India Pacer Not Bowling ‘Full Throttle’

Dube’s commitments to the national team didn’t allow him any opportunity to play for Mumbai this season, but he is a proven performer and was bound to come in whenever a chance comes. His all-round value will boost Mumbai’s squad further which already has some settled names with a terrific record in red-ball cricket.

Shivam Dube dropped from the T20I squad for England series

Shivam Dube gets a chance to play red-ball cricket since he wasn’t included in India’s T20I squad for the England series, starting the day after tomorrow. He was part of the T20I setup for a while and was also preferred over Rinku Singh in the T20 World Cup 2024, but that’s not the case anymore.

With Nitish Kumar Reddy’s emergence, India have no option but to leave Dube out since the former offers better bowling value. Even his game against pace is better than Dube, who can be confined easily against hard lengths at good speeds.

Further, India also have Axar Patel, who can do a similar job while contributing with the ball. Axar is among the finest defensive spinners in T20 cricket and gives more variety to the spin department.

The doors are not closed for Dube, who can always press a case by performing exceedingly well in the IPL and other domestic tournaments. For now, he will return to First Class, where he boasts an exceptional record as an all-rounder.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (wk), Akash Anand (wk), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Karsh Kothari

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Mumbai
Ranji Trophy 2024/25
Rohit Sharma
Shivam Dube

Latest Betting news

Related posts

Sanju Samson

After TIFF With Kerala State Association, Sanju Samson Gets Offers From Other States

Samson and the KCA are at loggerheads after he was not named in Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
News
20/01/2025
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant’s Savage Troll Of Punjab Kings During LSG Captaincy Announcement Goes Viral

The keeper-batter was released by Delhi Capitals after eight seasons
Indian Premier League - IPL
20/01/2025
Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami’s Bengal Teammate Issues Caution Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025; Reveals India Pacer Not Bowling ‘Full Throttle’

Shami is making a comeback after nursing an ankle injury and subsequent surgery.
News
20/01/2025
Indian T20I team practice

‘Multiple floaters’: India Set To Continue T20 World Cup Success Template In England Series

India will play England in first T20I in Kolkata on Wednesday
News
20/01/2025
Rishabh Pant

‘He Can Finish Off the Game’: Suresh Raina Names India’s ‘X-Factor’ for Champions Trophy 2025

He last played an ICC 50-over tournament back in 2019.
News
20/01/2025
Sajid Khan Pakistan spinner

Pakistan Gears Up For Test Domination With New Plan For Success Ahead Of Next World Test Championship Cycle

Pakistan won the Multan Test within three days
News
20/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy