Mohammed Shami
News
January 20, 2025 - 5:47 pm

Mohammed Shami’s Bengal Teammate Issues Caution Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025; Reveals India Pacer Not Bowling ‘Full Throttle’

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Shami is making a comeback after nursing an ankle injury and subsequent surgery.

Mohammed Shami

Talismanic India pacer Mohammed Shami, after much anticipation, was named in the India squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and the preceding three-match England ODI series.

The 34-year-old is set to make a return in the India jersey after 14 months, having been forced to the sidelines due to his ankle surgery and subsequent rehab. He also played for Bengal in domestic cricket in a bid to get ready for his India comeback.

However, ahead of his return, Shami’s Bengal teammate Anustup Majumdar has issued a strong caution about the pacer.

Anustup revealed Shami appears to struggle with bowling at ‘full throttle’ and might require more time to reach peak form, as witnessed by his standout performances in the 2019 and 2013 ODI World Cups.

ALSO READ: Why Is Ishan Kishan, an ODI Double Centurion, Absent From India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad?

Mohammed Shami’s Bengal teammate issues caution ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Notably, Shami was India’s second-leading wicket-taker in the 2019 edition, claiming 14 wickets. Four years later, he improved his tally by an impressive 10 wickets, finishing with a total of 24. However, given his time away from competitive cricket, it’s understandable that he might not immediately perform at his peak.

Anustup told SportsBoom.com, “I think the way we are used to seeing Shami in full throttle, like in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, may need some time. He has time before the Champions Trophy to get into that zone and fitness, and the England series will be crucial. You have to understand that he has always been a very different bowler from the rest with his line, length, swing, and pace.”

Nevertheless, Mohammed Shami is one of the most experienced bowlers in the Indian lineup and will hope to regain his top form in the England ODIs, before the Champions Trophy 2025 starts.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.


Anustup Majumdar
Champions Trophy 2025
Mohammed Shami

