England name newbie Test captain to replace injured Ben Stokes

The England cricket team faced a major blow with their red-ball captain Ben Stokes getting ruled out for the remained of the summer after tearing his left hamstring while playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on Sunday (August 11).

The dynamic all-rounder was spotted on crutches after The Hundred game between Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals.

Following the scan results performed in Leeds earlier today (August 13), Stokes' was ruled out for the upcoming three-match England vs Sri Lanka Test series, which kicks off at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday (August 21).

Now, in Stokes' absence, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named Ollie Pope as the new leader. The news was confirmed by the ECB via an official press release. There will, however, be no more additions and the squad will remain unchanged for the series.

ECB gives tentative timeline for Ben Stokes' comeback

The ECB statement further added that Stokes is aiming to make a comeback for England's winter Test tour of Pakistan, scheduled to start in early October. The tour features three Test matches in Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

Notably, Ben Stokes had made a full recovery following his knee surgery in November 2023, which had previously restricted him to just batting. Upon his return, he resumed his bowling responsibilities, participating in the five-Test series against India earlier this year and more recently against the West Indies.

England secured a 3-0 whitewash over the West Indies in July, climbing to 6th spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. The Three Lions will now be eager to maintain that momentum in their upcoming matches against Sri Lanka.

England squad for Sri Lanka series: Ollie Pope (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

