Olympic Committee shortlists cricket for review for Los Angeles 2028 Games

In a landmark move, cricket has been shortlisted as one of the nine sports to be reviewed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to be added to the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Cricket will be competing for a spot at the marquee event along with eight other sports including baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport.

The exact date of a presentation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to be fixed, but the final decision on the game’s inclusion in the event is expected to come around the latter half of 2023, when an IOC meet is scheduled in Mumbai.

There is no limit as to number of sports the IOC can add, but they must fulfill the following list of criteria for inclusion:

Prioritising a reduction in the cost and complexity of hosting the Games.

Engaging the best athletes and sports that put athlete health and safety first.

Recognising global appeal to fans across the world, and host country interest.

Prioritising gender equality and youth relevance to engage new fans and athletes.

Upholding integrity and fairness to support clean sports.

Supporting environmental sustainability to foster long-term sustainability.

More to follow …

