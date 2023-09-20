Outrage over the Pakistan flag in the World Cup anthem

The World Cup 2023 is generating a new controversy every other day, and the list of disagreements is only getting longer and longer with each passing day.

The World Cup 2023 is generating a new controversy every other day, and the list of disagreements is only getting longer and longer with each passing day. From late schedule announcements to multiple schedule changes, the World Cup has already received several backlashes from experts and fans across the globe. The venue allotments for all the teams have also been a constant talking point.

Amidst all the controversies, the World Cup official theme song was released by the ICC earlier today. A renowned musician, Pritam, gave a tune to the song, while several famous singers came together to complete a World Cup song. The anthem has received mixed reactions from the fans so far.

DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23



Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023 📢📢



Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever! 🚂🥳



Credits:

Music - Pritam

Lyrics - Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma

Singers - Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita… pic.twitter.com/09AK5B8STG — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2023

For some, the music brings fresh and modern vibes, while a particular section found the song dull and monotonous. Many users also posted the popular old anthems on their social media accounts to express their disappointment for the newly released album.

However, the World Cup anthem has also now been surrounded by controversies. The disappointment has come from the Pakistani fans who are unhappy with the size of the Pakistan flag shown in the video. The tweet has been viral on social media since the afternoon.

Pakistan fans unhappy with the size of the flag in the World Cup anthem

As the anthem reached a larger audience around the world, several Pakistani fans found it problematic. The reason is the size of the flag shown in one of the frames in the anthem. According to a few fans, the Pakistani flag is deliberately shown as small.

They compared the Pakistani flag with the flags of other nations shown in the video and felt that their flag is very small in size. In the same frame, the flags of other countries like South Africa, England, Sri Lanka and India are also seen, but their dimensions are relatively larger than Pakistan’s flag.

While it is unlikely that it was done deliberately, the Pakistani fans certainly feel so. Ever since the main tweet has come to light, people have come up with their own opinions and views. All in all, the World Cup has found itself another reason to agitate the viewers.

Here are the Twitter reactions:

Look at the size of Pakistan’s flag compared to England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Sri Lanka 🇱🇰, South Africa 🇿🇦 & the rest of them. pic.twitter.com/GakIsM9K7e — M (@anngrypakiistan) September 20, 2023

what the fuck fr is this a joke to them bro??? upto babar and co to bring it home now https://t.co/rPUQ4DnIXs — mrm (@maryamnaj33b) September 20, 2023

Our neighbours have too much time on their hands. https://t.co/44O8ZN74qJ — Syed Faraz (@SyedFarazx) September 20, 2023

Such pathetic insecure energy. It’s actually embarrassing https://t.co/o5m9kuwNJC — Sulaiman (@Sule456) September 20, 2023

That's called INDIA 🇮🇳 & IT'S HYPOCRISY 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/XyeA0zkGiL — Shamoeel Vlogs_official 🇵🇰 | محمد شموئیل (@VlogsShamoeel) September 20, 2023

India ek chhoti qoum chhoti soch or har jagah apni chhoti soch zahir karne me koi moqa hath se jane nai dete https://t.co/7dAEZWLsrM — Talib (@Talibhoon) September 20, 2023

India roz koi "itehaaaaayi neech" harkat kar kay apni auqaat dikhata hai. Giray huay loag!! https://t.co/jRosbGZ78p — aeman🤍 (@AemanRasheed_) September 20, 2023

Jayshah ko Soraj per b le jao but harkatain chichori he rahengi. chota banda choti soch. dhang ki koi cheez na krna. https://t.co/5hBAN2itTc — 🐐Azam-K (@Azamk555) September 20, 2023

We know it ...... India ne kahin na kahin to POLITICS KERNI HEY !!!!! https://t.co/XyeA0zkGiL — Shamoeel Vlogs_official 🇵🇰 | محمد شموئیل (@VlogsShamoeel) September 20, 2023

It will be interesting to see whether the top officials come up with any explanation or not. For now, the anthem has created ample outrage among the Pakistani fans.

