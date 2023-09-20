Outrage over the Pakistan flag in the World Cup anthem

The World Cup 2023 is generating a new controversy every other day, and the list of disagreements is only getting longer and longer with each passing day.
 By Darpan Jain Sep 20, 2023, 19:35 IST
Pakistani fans are unhappy with the size of the Pakistan flag.
Amidst all the controversies, the World Cup official theme song was released by the ICC earlier today.

Amidst all the controversies, the World Cup official theme song was released by the ICC earlier today. A renowned musician, Pritam, gave a tune to the song, while several famous singers came together to complete a World Cup song. The anthem has received mixed reactions from the fans so far.

For some, the music brings fresh and modern vibes, while a particular section found the song dull and monotonous. Many users also posted the popular old anthems on their social media accounts to express their disappointment for the newly released album.

However, the World Cup anthem has also now been surrounded by controversies. The disappointment has come from the Pakistani fans who are unhappy with the size of the Pakistan flag shown in the video. The tweet has been viral on social media since the afternoon.

Pakistan fans unhappy with the size of the flag in the World Cup anthem

As the anthem reached a larger audience around the world, several Pakistani fans found it problematic. The reason is the size of the flag shown in one of the frames in the anthem. According to a few fans, the Pakistani flag is deliberately shown as small.

They compared the Pakistani flag with the flags of other nations shown in the video and felt that their flag is very small in size. In the same frame, the flags of other countries like South Africa, England, Sri Lanka and India are also seen, but their dimensions are relatively larger than Pakistan’s flag.

While it is unlikely that it was done deliberately, the Pakistani fans certainly feel so. Ever since the main tweet has come to light, people have come up with their own opinions and views. All in all, the World Cup has found itself another reason to agitate the viewers.

Here are the Twitter reactions:

It will be interesting to see whether the top officials come up with any explanation or not. For now, the anthem has created ample outrage among the Pakistani fans.

