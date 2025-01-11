News
Mayank Yadav
News
January 11, 2025 - 1:14 pm

Emerging India Pace Sensation Set To Miss England White-Ball Series Due to Yet Another Injury

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He impressed with a breakout performance during the IPL 2024 season.

Mayank Yadav

The Indian team’s next assignment will be a home white-ball series against England which will act as the final preparatory ground ahead of Champions Trophy 2025. The IND vs ENG series will comprise five T20Is and three ODIs.

However, it is now understood that emerging Indian pace sensation Mayank Yadav will miss featuring in the T20I leg due to injury.

Mayank, who has not played a game in the shortest format since the T20I series against Bangladesh in October last year, is still recovering from a back injury. 

A BCCI source privy to the development revealed to TOI,

“He’s suffering from a back injury and is unlikely to be fit for the England series. He hasn’t even been named amongst the probables for Delhi’s first Ranji match of the second leg against Saurashtra from January 23.”

Mayank has also missed domestic competitions this season like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

ALSO READ: RCB Recruit Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarterfinal

Mayank Yadav was a revelation during the IPL 2024

Mayank Yadav became an overnight sensation during IPL 2024, impressing with his raw pace and the ability to consistently clock 150kmph on the speed gun.

Unfortunately, an injury sidelined him for the second half of the IPL and kept him out of the tours to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. However, he made his much-anticipated international debut against Bangladesh in the home series, claiming four wickets across three matches with an impressive economy rate of 6.92.

Following his standout debut season with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and his international debut, he was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL mega auction. Recognized as a promising talent, his workload has been carefully managed.

The upcoming white-ball series against England is set to kick off on January 22. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to announce the T20I squad in the coming days.

