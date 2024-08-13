Pakistan a dark horse to challenge India's race to the World Test Championship Final

As another cycle of the World Test Championship reaches halfway, teams are fighting hard to remain alive in the competition.

They have played five games, winning two and losing three, with 22 points and a point percentage of 36.66. Pakistan still have nine games remaining, seven of them are at home, which is a major boost for the side.

Firstly, they will play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home in Rawalpindi and Karachi. Then, Pakistan will feature in a much-anticipated three-match Test series against England at home in Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi in October.

Then, Pakistan will face their stiffest remaining series in the cycle - a two-match series against South Africa away from home in Centurion and Cape Town in December and January. Later, the West Indies will visit Pakistan for a two-match Test series in Karachi and Multan in January.

If they win all remaining matches, Pakistan will definitely have enough points and go into the final with a point percentage of 77.38, scheduled at the iconic Lord’s. However, winning all the games is relatively arduous for the Men in Green, considering they play against top-quality nations.

The opponents like England, even if at home, and South Africa in arguably the toughest conditions in Rainbow Nation will pose a massive challenge for the Shan Masood-led side. The team had previously lost the Test series against England at home and will again come with a full-strength unit.

Another scenario for them is to win seven of their remaining nine matches in order to qualify for the final. Seven wins in nine matches will take their point percentage to 63.09.

The upside is they play as many as seven games at home, which would ease their work slightly. The sides like Bangladesh and West Indies haven’t been consistent away from home in this format, and Pakistan would fancy a clean sweep against both sides.

Eventually, a lot will depend on how they fare in the England series, who have got the better of them at home previously. Any win in South Africa will be a bonus, but Pakistan will want to solidify their position before this series.

India have a stiff five-match Test series down under, and while they have won the previous two rubber there, Australia have a better chance this time. If India lose the series heavily, Pakistan can pip them and book a place in the final, given they have a more favourable schedule than India.

